Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family of Hewitt McCredie who passed away at the age of 90 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

It sure was nice to have another mild weekend which makes it much more pleasant to go out. The snow really melted again.

We just heard that Erma (Sparling) Hill is in hospital and not doing too well. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me