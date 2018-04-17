Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Myrtle Deering who passed away last week at the age of 91 years. Myrtle lived most of her life in Ladysmith and was in a nursing home in Brockville, Ont. for the last few years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Everett McDowell who passed away last week in the Shawville Community Hospital. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

A week ago last Monday, I got very sick and had to go to the hospital by ambulance in the afternoon. I was in until Sunday afternoon. My heart was the problem and I also had a blood infection and a bladder infection. They have increased all my heart medications. I am still quite weak and I am trying to get my strength back.

