Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Mrs. Aldea Dagenais who passed away last week at the age of 91 years.

Get well to Lee Dubeau of Otter Lake who is in hospital. We wish Lee a speedy recovery.

It sure is nice to have nice weather and to see the snow melting after having most of April feel like winter. It looks like it will be a while before Johnson Lake will be open, I would say at least until after May 1. Our lodge on Belmone Lake is having a work bee on May 5 and I’m hoping the ice will be off in case some of us would like to try our luck at fishing.

The birds are late at arriving this spring. So far I haven’t seen any. Joy Hodgins called to say that she had two robins a couple of weeks ago and so did Essie Schwartz.

