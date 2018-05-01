Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Shirley Routliffe who passed away on April 23.

Get well wishes to Bev Murray who had surgery last Friday. Everything went well and Bev will probably be home the beginning of this week. We wish Bev all the best in her recovery.

Get well to Clare Strutt who is in hospital. We wish Clare a speedy recovery.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Jacob Cummings and Kelly-Ann who were both tragically killed in a car accident in Lethbridge, Alta. last week. They will both be sadly missed by all who knew them.

On Friday evening at 5 p.m. the T.C.R.A. in Ladysmith had a spaghetti supper. It was well attended with around 100 people there. Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal and praise goes to all the workers who helped in any way.

