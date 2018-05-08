Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Thurlow Canavan of Low, Que. who passed away last Friday. Thurlow will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Get well to Bev Murray who is recovering from surgery. From what I hear she is home after spending four days in hospital and is doing well. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Get well to Lee Dubeau who is doing better and is out of I.C.U. We wish him a continued recovery.

Last Saturday afternoon, Marie Gauthier and I attended a beautiful baby shower at the R.A. Centre in Campbell’s Bay for our friend, Esther Dubeau’s grandson Lucien and Sonia who are expecting a baby boy. There was a good attendance and they received a large amount of gifts and money for the baby. After opening the gifts they thanked everyone for coming and for the gifts. Afterwards there was a delicious lunch served. Everyone enjoyed a beautiful afternoon. Now we are waiting for the little one’s arrival and we wish them all the best.

The ice finally left Johnson’s Lake some time between last Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night around 9 p.m. I opened my back door to see if my stray cat had come and I heard the loons. I was surprised that they were right there the same day that the lake opened. It sure was nice to hear them again.

