Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

The Lutheran Church held their annual memorial service and supper this past Sunday, Aug. 5. There was a large attendance and it was a very nice service. Rev. Ted Heinze was the pastor and Roy Bretzlaff was the organist. The singers were Louise Donaldson, Bob Risnick and Philip Holmes and they sang “How Great Thou Art”, which was just beautiful. Also, Roy Bretzlaff was another one of the singers.

The cemetary looked lovely with flowers placed on the graves of loved ones gone on before. After the service, a delicious meal was served in the church basement. Everyone enjoyed the fellowship and meeting old friends and relatives that they haven’t seen in a while.

