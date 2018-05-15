Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Roy Abbott who passed away on May 5 at the age of 88 years.

Get well wishes to Vaida Early of Danford Lake. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Get well wishes to Lynn Kluke of Ladysmith who had surgery last Thursday. It went very well. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Last week I had a nose bleed again and had to spend a day in the hospital to get it stopped. The doctor put in a packing and I had it in for two days. The doctor has reduced some of my medication. Maybe this will solve the problem.

We had our work bee day last Saturday at our lodge on Belmore Lake. I was not able to do any work because of an infection in my foot but it was nice to see the camp and some of the other members.

