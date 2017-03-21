Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304 news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Gerald Watson who passed away March 10 at the age of 85. Gerald will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Last week, a fire in Ladysmith on Rte. 303 destroyed a house owned by Michael Palmer. There were no injuries luckily, unfortunately we were told that a dog and cat perished.

