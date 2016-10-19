Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304 news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Pat Johnston who passed away. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Donnie New who passed away at the age of 70 years. He will be deeply missed.

There was a nice confirmation service at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday. The service was conducted by Rev. John Jacobs.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me