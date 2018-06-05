Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Walter Smith of Shawville who passed away last week.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Mildred Thomas of Midland, Ont. who passed away at the age of 94. Mildred was formerly from Bristol, Que. Mildred’s sister, Rita Harias of Pembroke, Ont. called us to let us know.

Last Sunday, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith the baptism of Lillian Grace Pasch took place. Lillian’s parents are Julie and Tyler and her grandparents are Marjorie and Desi Pasch. Rev. Lam was the presiding minister and Roy Bretzlaff was the organist. Marlene Pasch had decorated the church and it looked lovely. There was a delicious luncheon following the ceremony.

