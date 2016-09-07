Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Arnot Horner who passed away Sept. 14 at the age of 95 years in the long term unit of the Shawville Hospital.

Get well wishes to Claudia Martin of Johnson’s Lake who became sick last week and is recovering following surgery. We wish her a speedy recovery.

