Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Clare Strutt who passed away last week after a lengthy illness.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Orville Burgess who passed away last week.

The Thorne Fire Department had their Fireman’s Ball last Saturday evening. There was a good attendance and the music was by the Danny Sylvester band which everyone enjoyed. There was a delicious lunch served at midnight.

Get well wishes to Gail Zacharias who has not been too well lately. We wish her a speedy recovery.

