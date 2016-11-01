Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of John Green who passed away Oct. 23 at the age of 80 years.

This coming weekend on Nov. 6 daylight savings time ends and we have to set our clocks back one hour on Saturday night. The days will have daylight shorter in the evening but it will be better to have earlier mornings.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me