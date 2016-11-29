Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Elizabeth Dagg of Kanata, Ont. who passed away on Nov. 18 at the age of 90 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

This Saturday Zion Lutheran Church will be having their annual Christmas dinner starting at 6 p.m. in the church basement. This is always a great meal and it is always nice to see friends that we haven’t seen in a while.

On Sunday Tom and I visited our daughter Susan O’Brien in Eganville, Ont. Our other daughter Cathy was there visiting from Sudbury, Ont. along with her husband Chris. We had a nice visit and Susan had a nice lunch.

This past weekend we had nice weather and the snow is really melting. This week we are supposed to get some rain so maybe it will be gone.

Happy birthday to Lisa Johnston Hodgins on Dec. 3, to Sarah Dagg on Dec. 4 and to Bryan Murray on Dec. 5.

There was a large attendance at the TCRA supper last Saturday night and also at the Hunters’ Party at the Hotel Ladysmith.

There are a lot of Christmas dinners coming up this month. So watch my column for more information on that.

