Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Debbie Lance Thrun of Ladysmith who passed away suddenly last week on May 10. She wrote the Ladysmith notes for many years and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

We had another rainy weekend but at least not as much as we had been having.

