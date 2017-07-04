Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Saturday was July 1 and we celebrated Canada Day. There were various activities going on in most places. I hope everyone had a very happy day for Canada’s 150th birthday.

Get well wishes to Darwin Krose who is in Renfrew Hospital.

Get well to Allison Corrigan who is still in Shawville Hospital. We wish him all the best for a good recovery.

