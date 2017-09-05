Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Carmen Wickens who passed away last week at the age of 88.

Our sympathy also to the family and friends of Clara Lavigne who passed away last week.

The Shawville Fair is over for another year. The weather was good for the first two days but Sunday and Monday were rainy. We have not heard how the attendance was.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me