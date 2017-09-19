Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Guy Bergeron who passed away Sept. 4 at 84 years. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The service celebrating the life of Ernest (Ernie) Schwartz took place last Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Schwartz, Que. Rev. Ted Heinze conducted the service. Jennifer Mielke sang “How Great Thou Art.” The eulogists were Della Schwartz Lecompte and Lynne Schwartz. Organist was Roy Bretzlaff. Following the service a delicious luncheon took place in the church basement.

