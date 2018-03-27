Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Last Tuesday, the funeral for Rev. Fred Haak was held in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eganville, Ont. There was a very large attendance with about 20 ministers from various churches. Also in attendance was Bishop Rev. Michael Pryse. Attending from Ladysmith were Roy Bretzlaff, Stewart Schwartz and David Pasch, as far as I know. My sister Beulah Grife and her daughter Shelley Travias attended from Rankin, Ont. and Sandy Krose from Arnprior, Ont.

This weekend is Easter and we are getting ready for the long weekend. My sister Beulah Grife will be spending it with us. We are planning on attending the pancake supper at the Zion Lutheran Church at Schwartz on Saturday evening. Check the classified ad in the coming events for the details.

The church service for Easter is Friday at 10 a.m. in Ladysmith at St. John’s Lutheran Church and Zion at Schwartz is on Sunday at 10 a.m. Hopefully we will have nice weather all weekend.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me