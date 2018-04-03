Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Margaret Davis who passed away March 24 in her 80th year.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Don Knox who passed away last week.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Hennie Lucas who passed away last week.

Our sympathy also to the family and friends of Arthur Carson who passed away April 1.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Mrs. Fern (Marylyn) Chausse of Danford Lake who passed away recently.

The Zion Lutheran Church hand their pancake supper last Saturday with a good attendance. Everyone enjoyed a great meal and again the potato pancakes were delicious and so was everything else. It is always a nice time to visit with friends and relatives who we have not seen in a while.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me