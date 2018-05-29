Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Kenneth Morin who passed away recently.

Our sympathy also to the family and friends of Shirley Birtch-McGrath who passed away April 8 at the age of 69.

Condolences go out to the family and friends of Durrell Smith who passed away last week.

Get well wishes to Vaida Early who is still in hospital.

