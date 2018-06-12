Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304news@theequity.ca

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Violet Bretzlaff who passed away June 7 at 90 years of age. Violet will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Gaston Beaudoin of Danford Lake who passed away suddenly June 6. Gaston will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Raymond Dagenais who passed away last week. Raymond will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The Otter Lake Golden Age Club will be taking weeks off starting June 27 for holidays from cards and darts. On June 18 we are going for a Chinese meal in Renfrew as we always do at the end of the season.

