Language bill calls into question bilingual status of Municipality of Pontiac

STEPHEN RICCIO
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC May 13, 2021
With Quebec’s governing CAQ party unveiling Bill 96 and its comprehensive reforms to the Charter of the French Language, on May 13, municipalities such as the Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) could face questions around their bilingual status.
One of the key components of the tabled legislation is a proposal to take away . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca