Le Cégep de l’Outaouais prend des mesures particulières

CÉGEP DE L’OUTAOUAIS

Communiqué

OUTAOUAIS Le 15 mars 2017

En raison de la journée de grève du jeudi 16 mars, à la Société de transport de l’Outaouais, le Cégep a mis en place certaines mesures qui pourront contribuer à minimiser les impacts sur notre communauté.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me