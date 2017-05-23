Le CISSS de l’Outaouais adopte un budget pour 2017-2018

CISSSO

Communiqué

GATINEAU Le 18 mai 2017

Pour la troisième année consécutive depuis sa création en 2015, le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de l’Outaouais présente un budget d’exploitation équilibré à la population de l’Outaouais.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me