Learning the basics of floral design

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE Aug. 22, 2018

Have you ever wondered how to turn a bunch of flowers into a creative display? It doesn’t matter if you don’t know honeysuckle from a hornet’s nest, a new demonstration at the Shawville Fair Homecraft building will show you how to construct a handsome bouquet.

Put on by local florist Chelsea Smith, the hour long class is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. and promises to teach budding decorators a thing or two about composition.

“It’s going to be a demonstration of me doing a flower arrangement and teaching people how to do it themselves with flowers from the garden, grocery store or florist,” she said. “I’ll be stopping for questions in between speaking. Going though step by step the materials you’ll need, the flowers that I’m using, how to trim them properly and so forth.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me