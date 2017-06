L’école l’Envolée students meet Ottawa Red Blacks players



During their visit to the House of Commons, the l’École l’Envolée students from Campbell’s Bay had a chance to meet players from the Ottawa Red Blacks on June 9.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me