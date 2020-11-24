Legaults calls on Quebecers to a “moral contract”

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Nov. 25, 2020
Premier François Legault is asking Quebecers to abide by a “moral contract” so that they can better celebrate the holidays, requiring that people self-isolate themselves a week before and after Christmas to allow for small indoor gatherings in red zones.
The ban that currently prevents people in different households from . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca