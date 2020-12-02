Legault’s moral contract means maximum of two gatherings

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Dec. 2, 2020 Premier François Legault used a press conference on Nov. 24 to revise the conditions to the “moral contract” that he had asked Quebecers to agree to. People can now join in up to two gatherings of up to 10 people between Dec. 24-27. Legault had previously said people should self-isolate the week before that four-day period and the week after but hadn’t been specific on how many gatherings were allowed. The Pontiac service area (RLS) had five or less active COVID-19 cases (minimum one) as of Nov. 30 and 42 cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic. The RLS includes the Municipality of Pontiac (MoP), which remains . . .

