Legion shares the wealth

CALEB NICKERSON CAMPBELL’S BAY Oct. 1, 2020 The Pontiac Legion Branch 162 in Campbell’s Bay dispersed funds raised during their poppy campaign to a host of local causes on Oct. 1. President Ron Woodstock told the assembled representatives that the Legion supports not only veterans, but projects for the community at large. He said that they donate every year to help with . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca