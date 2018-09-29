Lego by Shelley Heaphy

This summer the Museum of Science and Technology had the most amazing LEGO exhibit on display. We were amazed as we walked through the exhibit together marveling at how many pieces the artists used to create their masterpieces. There were full sized people made out of LEGO, they had a copy of the Mona Lisa, animals and so much more. It was an amazing display of creativity.

Chances are if you have a child four and over you know what LEGO is. Most children absolutely love to build with this simple, colourful, inviting toy.

LEGO is a timeless toy that has been around since 1932 and still going strong! Not only is LEGO fun to build with, but there are a ton of reasons why it’s educational for your child to be using the toy. Here are a list of reasons why it’s good to have LEGO around for your kids to play with.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me