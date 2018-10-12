Dear Editor,

Let me see if I have this straight … a refugee who comes to Canada, moves into Quebec, and integrates into Canadian society and after three years cannot speak French, but has learned only English, they face expulsion from the province?

This plan is the CAQ’s way of keeping immigrants from wanting to move to Quebec in the first place and shows that they are not welcome.

