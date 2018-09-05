Lift accident in Clarendon

CALEB NICKERSON

CLARENDON Aug. 28, 2018

At around 11 a.m. on Aug. 28, emergency crews responded to a work accident in Clarendon.

Jim Newton, owner of Jim’s Tree Srevice, was loading a mobile boom lift onto a truck near 351 Sand Bay Road when it toppled and pinned him underneath.

Shawville-Clarendon Fire Chief Lee Laframboise said that about eight firefighters responded and the Jaws of Life had to be used to free Newton from the wreckage.

