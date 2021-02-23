Thursday, February 25, 2021
On Feb. 3, a healthy five year-old horse at Venturing Hills Farm in Luskville passed away after suffering from sudden neurological symptoms, which were later revealed to be from a deadly virus known as equine herpesvirus 1. Staff now work around the clock giving their animals treatment and preventing the outbreak from worsening. They currently have 14 sick horses five healthy horses, three asymptomatic and three that have died. File photo
“Like living a nightmare”: deadly equine virus grips Luskville farm

EMILY HSUEH
LUSKVILLE Feb. 24, 2021
A horse farm in Luskville has been working around the clock after being struck by a deadly equine virus.
For the past month, Venturing Hills Farm has been battling an outbreak of equine herpesvirus 1 (EHV1), the neurological strain of a respiratory disease, which co-owner Rae Becke says is very similar to COVID-19.
The first appearance of the virus occurred on Feb. 3 involving a five-year-old quarter horse named Eddie, who began acting strangely.

