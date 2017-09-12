Lionettes help women in need



On Wed. Aug. 30, 2017 past Lionette President Heather Stewart donated a check in the amount of $500 on behalf of the Bryson Lionettes to L’EntourElle in Fort Coulonge. L’EntourElle provides temporary shelter, resources and assistance to women who are victims of violence and/or in difficulty.

