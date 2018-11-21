Lions at home and on the road

Pontiac Lions Midget A

The Midget A Lions had a busy weekend, playing two out of town games.

On Saturday, the team had a second match up against the Aylmer Icebergs but this time on their home ice at the Robinson Arena.

First period action saw both teams race up and down the ice but neither team was able to get on the scoreboard. Hunter Lukacs-Hitz started the second period off early with a goal on a pass from his defense partner, Connor Gilpin. There was no scoring action again until the beginning of the third when Gilpin had his turn to net one resulting from a nice pass from Ryan Lang. The buzzer sounded with no other scoring. The Lions took the two points for a win by a score of 2-0.

On Sunday, the team had a late night game in Gatineau against the Draveurs. First period had the fans nervous with shots being fired at both of the goalies, not knowing who would score first. Much to the Lions’ fans’ relief that first goal came from Evan Atkinson assisted by Willis Egan.

Second period action saw two goals for the Lions who then never looked back. Goals came from Atkinson, assisted by Nick Curley and Hunter Lukacs-Hitz assisted by Curley and Tyler Stanton. The Lions were up 3-0 going into the third but that didn’t slow them down, two more pucks hit the back of the net. Atkinson fed Connor Gilpin who buried it and the final goal was scored by Egan with help from Hunter and Atkinson. Kaelen Ireland has been solid in nets from the beginning of the season with seven shut outs to date.

The Lions travel to St-Isodore for a tournament next weekend where they’ll test their skills against a few Ontario teams. The team is back in action at home on Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Submitted by Diana Desabrais

Pontiac Lions Novice B

On Nov. 18 in Masham, Que. the Shawville Pontiac Lions Novice B team played an intense game with a final win of 5-3.

Congratulations go out to Brady Kilroy who got a hat-trick. The other two goals were scored by Tristan Queale and Jeffrey Demers. Way to go Lions.

Submitted by Holly Lalonde

Pontiac Lions Novice C

The Pontiac Lions enjoyed their very first win of the season on Nov. 17 on their home ice in Shawville in a 3-0 victory against Les Loups Collines.

Iyla Nugent scored quickly in the first period setting the tone for Ben Richardson to put two more points on the board, one in the second period and another in the third.

The fortress, Felix Vereyken, was on fire and made his first shutout look easy. We expect a great season from these well-coached determined little Lions.

Submitted by Cherith King

Pontiac Lions Atom C

It was an 8-0 blowout for the Pontiac Lions Atom C team against the Aylmer Pioneers on Nov. 18. After a discouraging start to the season this Lions team rallied together and celebrated their first victory.

Fisher Davis snuck in his own rebound early in the first period.

The second period saw goals from William Oliviera assisted by Noah McCormic, Walker Tremblay assisted by Colton Hines and a pair of goals from Lucas Ethier, both assisted by Yanni Newberry who also had three goals himself with the help of Chloe Gilbert and Walker Tremblay.

This team can hardly wait to get to their next game with newfound confidence and team spirit.

Submitted by Cherith King

