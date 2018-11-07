Lions gift a sign of their friendship

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

QUYON Nov. 4, 2018

After months of sharing a clubhouse for events, meetings, and more, the Quyon Lions gave back to their hosts, Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 231, in a special way.

Sunday afternoon saw the Lions present the Quyon Legion President, Lyle Fraser, with a new sign for their building, to replace a weathered one currently in place.

“We were badly in need of a new sign,” said Fraser. “It was one of those things we hadn’t got around to, so it is greatly appreciated.”

