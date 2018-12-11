Tuesday, December 11, 2018

The Quyon Library took home the third-place trophy for their float, as they tossed sweets to children watching the parade.
News 

Lions, Lionettes bring Kris Kringle to Quyon

Liz Draper 2 Views
Santa Claus rounded out the fun, riding into town to meet all the local boys and girls following the parade.
Five-year-old Rafael Gariepy was very excited to meet the jolly man himself, as Kringle met all the children at Onslow Elementary School.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
QUYON Dec. 8, 2018
The arrival of Santa Claus in Quyon was preceded by the annual parade in town on Saturday at noon, starting at St. Mary’s Parish before ending at Onslow Elementary School.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field