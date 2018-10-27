LiveWell greenhouse work halted

Chris Lowrey

LITCHFIELD Oct. 24, 2018

The work on LiveWell Foods Inc. cannabis growing greenhouse project in Litchfield has been halted.

The project was announced in February of this year and featured a planned 540,000 square foot greenhouse facility along with a global innovation centre for research purposes at the Pontiac Industrial Park.

According to LiveWell Chief Administrative Officer, Michel Lemieux, construction of the facility was halted about two weeks ago because of regulatory changes made by Health Canada.

“Recently, what happened was the Canadian regulations allowed us to grow indoors and outdoors,” he said. “So we have to redesign the project.”

