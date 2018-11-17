Local 4-Her gets royal experience

Chris Lowrey

TORONTO Nov. 9, 2018

Local 4-Her Rebecca Nugent got a chance to show off her skills at the TD Canadian 4-H Dairy Classic at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto on Nov. 9.

Nugent, the president of the Shawville 4-H club, participated in both the showmanship and conformation classes.

She was chosen as one of five participants to advance past their heat of 25 participants.

Although she was chosen for her heat, she didn’t advance to the finals.

“This is my second year going,” Nugent said. “Last year I wasn’t one of the five chosen, so I thought that I improved from last year.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me