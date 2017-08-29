Local 4H club makes us proud at the 42nd Provincial Rally

From July 27 to 30, seven members of the Shawville 4H Club went to Ayers Cliff, Que., about five hours from Shawville.

It was the 42nd Provincial Rally hosted by the Hatley 4H Club and the theme was Canada 150.

Other clubs included Howick, Ormstown, Sawyerville, Lachute, Richmond, Brome and one club from Rimbey, Alberta.

Amy Sheppard took Lifeskills. Willis Egan, Annabelle Lamontagne, Alex Mayhew and Rebecca Nugent had Holstein heifers. Ryan Lang and Tyler Tubman had beef heifers. Nugent also participated with Lifeskills and Mayhew had a chicken too.

