Local activist demands Pontiac name change

CAMPBELL’S BAY Sept. 21, 2020 Local activist and perennial political candidate Roger Fleury held a protest outside of the MRC’s office in Campbell’s Bay on Oct. 21. Identifying himself as the Chief of the Pontiac Anishinaabek Fort de Coulonge Kichesipirini, Fleury said that he had two demands for the local administration: the removal of the name Pontiac from the MRC, and . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca