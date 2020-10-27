Local activist demands Pontiac name change

CALEB NICKERSON
CAMPBELL’S BAY Sept. 21, 2020
Local activist and perennial political candidate Roger Fleury held a protest outside of the MRC’s office in Campbell’s Bay on Oct. 21.
Identifying himself as the Chief of the Pontiac Anishinaabek Fort de Coulonge Kichesipirini, Fleury said that he had two demands for the local administration: the removal of the name Pontiac from the MRC, and . . .
