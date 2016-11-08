Petes Sales

Local artists nominated for award

11-09documentary

 Artists Maxime Galand and Suzanne Vallières-Nollet have been nominated for an award at the Gala Culturiades on Nov. 18. They recently released a film called Living Lands, which chronicles different aspects of the lumber trade through a series of interviews with local residents.

CALEB NICKERSON
FORT COULONGE
Nov. 9, 2016
Two local artists and filmmakers have been nominated for an award that celebrates young artists in the Outaouais.
Fort Coulonge residents Suzanne Vallières-Nollet and Maxime Galand will find out if they are the recipients of a $1,000 bursary for young artists at the 2016 Gala Culturiades on Nov. 18 at the Château Montebello.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
 Remember Me  
New User Registration
*Required field

You must be logged in to post a comment Login