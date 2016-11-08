Local artists nominated for award

CALEB NICKERSON

FORT COULONGE

Nov. 9, 2016

Two local artists and filmmakers have been nominated for an award that celebrates young artists in the Outaouais.

Fort Coulonge residents Suzanne Vallières-Nollet and Maxime Galand will find out if they are the recipients of a $1,000 bursary for young artists at the 2016 Gala Culturiades on Nov. 18 at the Château Montebello.

