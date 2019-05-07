Local children create watercolours

Shawville April 28, 2019 Katharine Fletcher's Get Art Watercolour Wonder Workshop with Parents' Voice children and parents took place at the community lodge in Shawville on April 28. "I taught perspective, framing and masking (with tape),” Fletcher said. “Then we created a watercolour wash and sprinkled salt on the wet paint to create 'stars'. Final touch? Sparkle glue to make a moonglow!”

