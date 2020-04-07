Local company sews up masks

DARIUS SHAHHEYDARI

Vinton April 8, 2020

Splash of Colour, a handmade clothing supplier based in Vinton, has begun sewing its own personalized cotton face masks in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

The clothing supplier has recently promoted their masks on social media, along with their other products.

The masks are made by Melodie Belanger and her daughter and are mailed out to whoever desires them, regardless of the shipping distance.

“The majority of our customers are from Ontario and Quebec, but if we need to ship them further, that’s really no problem,” said Belanger

Masks are $5 and come in a variety of designs customers can choose from. Distribution is only by mail at the moment, given the current epidemic situation.

Belanger suggests that users wash them every time they get back home just as a health precaution.

“These are far from medical-grade, but at least they are some sort of protective gear,” she said. “They are made of cotton so they will last.”

Belanger decided on the idea having heard about people who needed emergency supplies and were not able to acquire them because others were buying more than they needed.

“We have people messaging us every day for the masks,” she said.