Local fastpitch update

SHAWVILLE

Games on July 10 started with the Tubman Autobody Twins meeting the Trudeau Collision Brewers. The Twins won 7 – 3 with Todd Hearty pitching for them; Trevor Lahey pitched for the Brewers. Homeruns were hit by Hearty and Darron Barr.

The second game saw the Gannon/Blackburn Electric Inc. Bucks beat the Bristolview Ent. Athletics 8 – 5. Pitching for the Bucks was Lenny Burger, with relief from Daryl Crawford, while Jeff Tanguay pitched for the Athletics. Homeruns were hit by Luke Young and Dave Hobbs.

QUYON FLYERS

The Quyon Flyers lost their second game of the season on July 12, when Kars Aces beat them 5 – 3. With this loss, they were knocked into second on the Greater Ottawa Fastball League’s standings, with the Aces sitting on top now.

On July 19 the Flyers will play West Carleton Electric at 9 p.m in Quyon.

