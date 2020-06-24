Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Members of several local fire departments have been taking a water rescue training course over the past few weeks, with the goal of having 40 firefighters certified by the end of the year. Pictured, members of the first training class take part in exercises near Davidson on Saturday afternoon.
Local fire departments get water rescue training

CALEB NICKERSON
DAVIDSON June 20, 2020
A group of local firefighters from several departments have been getting some training in water rescue techniques over the past few weeks. Prioritizing members of departments that border on the Ottawa River, the course is one that

 

