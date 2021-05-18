Local groups announce summer recreational programs

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC May 19, 2021 Les Maison des Jeunes du Pontiac (MDJP) announced the various programs being offered to youth throughout the area this summer while still abiding with existing COVID-19 health measures. In a press release dated May 7, MDJP announced that the following activities will be offered:

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca