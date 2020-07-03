Saturday, July 4, 2020
Gym Place Victoria, on avenue Victoria in Shawville, is a local gym that has reopened amid the pandemic. There are a couple of gyms in the region, however, that choose to remain closed for various reasons.
Local gyms skeptical about reopening

Emily Hsueh

DARIUS SHAHHEYDARI
PONTIAC July 1, 2020
Despite the Quebec government allowing gyms to reopen last week, several of these establishments in Shawville are choosing not to do so.
Shawn Thompson, who owns Extreme Fitness on rue King, told a couple of people he would . . .

 

