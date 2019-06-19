Local kids play the piano for year end recital

J.D. Potié CLARENDON June 15, 2019 On June 15, around 20 local parents and their children convened inside the Grace Community Bible Church in Clarendon for the second annual piano recital presented by students of Emily’s Piano Adventures music school. Hosted by Bristol based piano teacher and artist Emily Moquin, the goal of event was for her students to show their loved ones their skills on the keys and the great progress they’d made over the past year.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.